Through his column in the newspaper RECORD, journalist David medrano He exhibited the reasons why, the directive of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, rejected his youth squad Marco Fabian de la Mora to be part of the squad for the Apertura 2021 tournament.
Both the board and the current coaching staff headed by Victor Manuel Vucetich, they agreed that Marco Fabian He has no entry into the current rojiblanco project, despite the intentions of the player’s environment to return to the institution.
This is due to the fact that the team will bet on the youth of the quarry and if someone from abroad arrives, it must be someone superior to what is currently in the squad, both requirements are not approved for the footballer so, for now, there is no place for him in the entity of Verde Valle.
The 31-year-old attacking midfielder comes from a poor last year on the border with the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, previously the World Cup in Brazil 2014, had a stint in Europe, Major League Soccer and even Qatar, the next home of the Cup of the World 2022.
It was at the end of 2015 that the player left Rebaño Sagrado (club where he had been active since 2007) to live his first adventure in European football, he spent three and a half seasons in the Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga, later, he played part of the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Union.
By early 2020 he was in the Al-sadd led by the historic Spanish midfielder, Xavi Hernandez, but in August of the same year it was when he returned to Mexican soccer with FC Juárez, a team in which he played 24 games, but did not contribute goals or assists.
