The journalist Curzio Maltese died

He passed away at 64 years of age Curzio Maltese, journalist, writer, and Italian television author, as well as from 2014 to 2019 MEP for the L’Altra Europa list with Tsipras. Stefano Feltri, director of ‘Domani’ communicates it on twitter, explaining that he “has left behind a great journalist, who we had the privilege of having on Domani”. “Although tried by the disease, strengthened by his civil passion and the love of his wife Paola, he committed himself to the last for a more just country” he recalls Felts.

“A rough journalist, as they sometimes say, awkward. As in the end a journalist must be, especially if he carries out investigations. Extraordinary sports reporter, acute political commentator and columnist. But Curzio Maltese has been able to go beyond the traditional boundaries of journalism: brilliant writer and television author. The Fnsi mourns his untimely death, clings to his family and to the editorial staff of ‘Il Domani'”. Thus in a note the National Federation of the Italian Press.

