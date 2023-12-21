The journalist Cristina Romo Hernández, also known as Cristina Pacheco, died this Thursday at the age of 82. The writer and host was also an icon of Mexican public television in the Channel elevenwhere your program Here we had to live aired for 45 years. Her death has been confirmed by the director of the network, Carlos Brito: “With deep pain, I want to share the news of the death of our beloved Cristina Pacheco.”

Cristina Pacheco was characterized by social journalism that gave voice to those people in neighborhoods and streets of Mexico who rarely had a place on television. She was born in Guanajuato in 1942 and studied Hispanic Language and Literatures at UNAM, a career that also helped her develop her role as a writer. In 1960 she began her journalistic career and five years later she married the writer José Emilio Pacheco (1939-2014), with whom she had two daughters, Laura Emilia and Cecilia Pacheco.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country