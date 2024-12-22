One of the protagonists of the Christmas Lottery day has been the club Olympic Districta modest Madrid basketball team that bought half of the tenths of 72480, Gordo’s number.

Those responsible for this club bought the tenths in the Logroño administration that they had it exclusively and they have distributed it through ballots.

Shortly after the news broke, the television journalist Cristina Fernandez She revealed on her official X account (the social network formerly known as Twitter) that she is one of the founders of the club.

“We set up this basketball club 40 years ago. a few dreamers so that the neighborhood girls could also play basketball. In a place as humble as San Blas, in Madrid,” he said.

The journalist added a second tweet in which she told how in 2023 the club celebrated its 40th anniversary, with a video with images of its beginnings and explaining that at the beginning, The club was called Atenea.

“In 2023, in the Olympic District – formerly Athena – we celebrate our 40th anniversary remembering those wonderful years in which basketball and San Blas was our life. And that of many girls and young women. Now it’s time to enjoy everyone’s prize,” Fernández wrote.

In the video, the journalist and another clubmate explain that San Blas was “a very complicated neighborhood”, “without parents coming to drive us or take us to the games,” he said.

“Everything that I have later implemented in my work in journalism and in the teams in which I have worked I learned it here“says the journalist in the images, recorded last year.

“Today they celebrate an award that life owed them for their generosity. Happy for everyone,” wrote the journalist, who has participated in numerous television programs on both TVE and Antena3.