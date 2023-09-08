Journalist wrong camera: a naked woman appears | VIDEO

Moments of embarrassment during an Ecuadorian sports broadcast: a naked woman appeared on the screen during a connection with a journalist.

A reporter without querer focuses on his lover in a hotel in Argentina 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/0Vm0B4tItL —Usuarios siendo domados (@sindicatodedom4) September 7, 2023

In fact, the Ecuadorian journalist Juan Francisco Rueda was in Buenos Aires to cover the qualifying match for the next World Cup between Argentina and Ecuador.

Before the game started, the reporter connected with the studio from his hotel room on his smartphone. Being against the light, however, one of the two conductors asked him to improve the connection.

“There he is with the national team shirt, Juan Francisco. We are against the light, let’s see if we can do something” said one of the conductors.

Juan Francisco Rueda, however, accidentally changed the camera, showing what was happening in front of him: that is, a half-naked woman on the bed who was getting dressed.

“There’s someone naked over there, be careful! Let’s change the image. There’s someone over there, it looks like they’re at the hotel. Now let’s see if we’re ready, Juan Francisco,” they said from the studio in general embarrassment.