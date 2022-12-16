Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva and the vehicle in which he was traveling during the attack. @cirogomezl (RR.SS.)

Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva suffered an armed attack on Thursday night when he was traveling in his truck in Mexico City. “At 11:10 pm, 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with the clear intent to kill me. The armor of my truck that I was driving saved me and I have reported the matter to the authorities, ”said the communicator on his Twitter account.

The host of the nightly news Image Television He shared a couple of hours later that he was physically well and that he had already given his statement to the authorities. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the messages from him. I’m fine. The armor of my truck saved me”.

This is how he himself recounted what happened on the radio program that he hosts: “I live very close to Imagen television, in the Florida neighborhood, it is a van owned by Imagen that, since January 2017, has been made available to me. At that time we broadcast a series of reports on the North Prison, as a result of which I received a single threat, the only one I have received to this day. I discussed it with Olegario Vázquez Aldir, with Ernesto Rivera and against my will they told me that they were going to put an escort on me. If I value anything in life, it is having been able to live 65 years without bodyguards, but I accepted the truck, which is what I drive at night. It is a journey of seven or eight minutes, I went down University avenue, I arrived at Minerva street, I turned left, I turned again to take Hortensia street, it will be about 400 meters. I heard two shots, I think there were more, I turned around and I saw a person shooting from a motorcycle, I think I remember that he was wearing a jacket, with something on his face, I don’t know if a hood, and they kept shooting, I didn’t stop the car and see how followed the motorcycle and the guy removing the body. I don’t think I ever stopped, but I think I’ll slow down [la velocidad]. I looked up, saw that the motorcycle was gone. I started, with trembling hands, I had reached Olivo street”.

This morning, without having slept at all, the announcer is again in front of the Radio Formula microphones, where he is receiving the solidarity of the interviewees. “Thank you very much for all the comments, very moving, especially moved by those of some people, for receiving messages from them in these hours,” she said. His team covers him with his encouragement and the journalist affirms that he has not been able to sleep, at two in the morning he was still testifying before the Public Ministry. “I am very grateful to be working, to be alive, someone wanted to kill me yesterday,” he said. One of his interviewees, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldívar, began his speech by lamenting this “attack against freedom of expression and democracy.” “It cannot be allowed, I am confident that the authorities in Mexico City will carry out a serious investigation to determine not only who the material authors are, but also the intellectuals,” said the Minister of the Court.

Gómez Leyva is one of the most famous journalists in Mexico, with a long career on television and radio. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also dedicated a few words to condemn the attack: “I want to express my solidarity with Ciro Gómez Leyva, fortunately there were no serious consequences, we celebrate him because he is a journalist, a leader of public opinion and a damage to a personality like Ciro generates a lot of political instability,” he said. “The main thing is that no one should be disturbed, no one should be attacked, much less take their life,” he said this Friday from the National Palace and specified that the investigation into the events is already being carried out by the capital’s government. “The investigation will be carried out, as we always do,” said the president.

After hearing the news, Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, reported what had happened and sent a tweet of support to the communicator. “I just spoke with @CiroGomezL, we are offering him protection through the SSC and starting investigations with cameras. Our solidarity and support,” said the head of the capital’s government. Shortly after, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, said that they would take charge of the investigation: “We are going to arrest those responsible and rest assured that they have the full support of the Government,” he mentioned. On twitter.

Communication professionals are a target followed by gunmen in Mexico, the deadliest country in the world for reporters, without being in a war situation. So far this year, 17 journalists have been murdered. It is the way organized crime, businessmen or politicians use to silence uncomfortable voices. On this occasion, the attack, fortunately without having achieved its objective, was the turn of Gómez Leyva. “Someone tried to kill me, I don’t know who or why.”

The aggression has been mentioned by the journalistic union at a national and local level. Azucena Uresti, Gabriela Warkentin, Javier Garza, Denise Maerker, José Ramón Fernández, Carlos Loret de Mola, Joaquín López Dóriga and Sergio Sarmiento, among others, have expressed their support and solidarity for the Imagen Televisión host. Meanwhile, the organization for the defense of freedom of expression Article 19 has condemned the events, emphasizing the stigma that journalists and communicators have in this six-year term. “It would be very helpful if the president refrained from stigmatizing the press, that would help a lot,” said Leopoldo Maldonado, president of the organization in Mexico in a radio interview in so things.

