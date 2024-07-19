Journalist Tucker Carlson: Trump Became Leader of the Nation After Assassination Attempt

Former US President Donald Trump became the leader of the nation after an assassination attempt on him, journalist Tucker Carlson expressed this opinion, reports RIA News.

According to him, what happened led to changes in the country. “After that, everything changed, absolutely everything. This congress became different. The nation became different. The world became different,” Carlson asserts.

He said he called Trump a few hours after the attack. During the conversation, the politician spoke only about how shocked he was by what happened, and also said that he was proud of those present at the rally who did not run away after the shots were fired, the journalist said. “He did not say a single word about himself,” he emphasized.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported that the US Secret Service learned of a suspicious person at the site of Trump’s election rally nine minutes before his speech.