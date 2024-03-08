American President Joe Biden will not be able to win a fair US presidential election. Journalist Tucker Carlson announced this on March 8, the recording of which was posted on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Joe Biden cannot win a fair election. Joe Biden will lose in November, he cannot win,” he said, commenting on the American leader’s speech before the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress.

According to Carlson, the American media does not want to talk about this out loud. The journalist also accused Biden of dragging the United States “into another foreign war.” He noted that Washington is doing this because “foreign interests demand it.”

Earlier that day, former US leader Donald Trump said that Biden's policies had led to terrible consequences for the country – major inflation. He called Biden's entire address to Congress a “disgrace for the nation.”

From the results of a survey by CBS News and YouGov, it became known that 61% of US citizens consider American society to be divided. Another 45% of respondents say the country is in decline, and 37% call it weak. In addition, 66% of survey participants called the current situation in the United States bad, and 57% said the same about the state of the American economy.

On February 21, a Quinnipec University poll found that 70% of Americans believe Biden is too old to support his re-election to a second term. At the same time, 57% of those participating in the survey expressed the opinion that the age of his main competitor, Donald Trump, will allow him to serve as president for another four years.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. If the current head of state loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.