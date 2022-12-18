Journalist Carlos Ernani Brickmann died on Saturday night (Dec.17, 2022) in São Paulo, aged 78. The journalist had been hospitalized at the Sírio-Libanês hospital since October of this year and was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) with an infectious condition.

Brickmann began his professional career in 1963 and worked for newspapers Folha de S. Paulo🇧🇷 The State of São Paulo🇧🇷 People’s Daily🇧🇷 Great ABC Diary🇧🇷 Pernambuco Leaf🇧🇷 Popular Mail🇧🇷 The day🇧🇷 Ribeirão Preto Gazette and the website Press Observatory🇧🇷

Brickmann was born in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo. He was a reporter, editor-in-chief, director, advisor, consultant and columnist and covered the campaign and demonstrations for direct elections for President of the Republic

At the twitterBrickmann’s nephew, the economist Alexandre Schwartsman, mourned his uncle’s death.

🇧🇷More than one of the great journalists of his generation, he was a role model and inspiration for me, from his love of books to his impeccable writing and fine irony. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for him. Rest, uncle. will be missed”he declared.

Brickmann’s wake will be held on Sunday (Dec.18, 2022), at 11:30 am. The burial will be at the Cemitério Israelita do Butantã, in the capital of São Paulo, at 1 pm.