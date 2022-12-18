After three months in the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, where he tried to recover from various health problems, journalist Carlos Ernani Brickmann died this Saturday, 17, at the age of 78, from multiple organ failure. A recognized and admired figure as a reporter, editor, director – and, on all sides, as a collector of friends – Carlinhos, as he was known by all, is survived by his wife, Berta, and their children Rafael and Esther. He stopped breathing around 5:30 pm, in an ICU at Sírio-Libanês. The wake will take place this Sunday at 11:30 am, and the burial at 1:00 pm at the Cemitério Israelita do Butantã.

Carlinhos also leaves the Chumbo Gordo news website, which he created in 2015 and where he worked until recently, as a political analyst, alongside Marli Gonçalves. On this website, Carlinhos showed to the end, with the same energy as always, his critical spirit, his gigantic memory for big and small things, his irony, his competent investigation and, practically at all times, his good humor.

Brazil was still presided over by João Goulart, in 1963, when Brickmann began his career, at Folha de S.Paulo – he was the youngest editor of Internacional, called at the time “Undersecretary of the World”, in a newsroom commanded by Woile Guimarães . In 1966, after brief stints at the São Paulo branch of Jornal do Brasil and at the Éportes do Estadão edition, he went on to compose, under the command of Mino Carta, the first team of Jornal da Tarde, which revolutionized the Brazilian press at the time – for its content, for the shape, for the holes, for the prizes. Among these, the Esso awards in 1966, 1967, 1968 and 1974, in which the then young editor participated directly.

In the six decades in which he spent immersed in Brazilian political and economic life, Carlinhos alternated between reporter, editor and director in various newsrooms, such as those at Folha da Tarde, Editora Bloch, Visão and TV Bandeirantes, in which he directed television journalism and won a award from the Paulista Association of Art Critics, APCA. In 1993, he opened his own company, Brickmann & Associados, through which he acted as an advisor to politicians such as Paulo Maluf, in his campaign for the Presidency of the Republic, and Nion Albernaz for the mayoralty of Goiânia, in addition to directing the social communication of the former Vasp. At the time, his column, BBNews, was published by 40 newspapers in the country.

Having worked alongside him over the last three decades – the last seven years at Chumbo Gordo -, journalist Marli Gonçalves says that Brickmann “should be remembered forever as a defender of the free press and democratic thinking”. He was, she adds, “an eternal gentle giant who combined intelligence with humor, precision and a unique and relentless memory”. Editor Mario Marinho, who worked with him at JT and Chumbo Gordo, sums it up: “He knew how to be a partner, boss, friend. With competence and good humor, he knew how to live life and make us live life. I miss him immensely, enormously, the size of him”.

Another friend for all that time, journalist and executive Miguel Jorge – former editor-in-chief of Estadão and former Minister of Industry and Commerce during Lula da Silva’s second government, found Carlinhos “a great friend, at all times and at all hours.” According to Miguel, Carlinhos “had a heart the size of the world and helped everyone, especially the seals. We will miss his verve, his ironies and everything that made him a great friend, a great character and an exceptional journalist.”

“Talented and creative, the restless Carlinhos was a benchmark for quality in the newsroom. This is the memory I keep and will keep of the friend and colleague we lost. That journalism in Brazil has lost. Here’s an example”, says Fernando Mitre, national director of journalism at Band – who worked with him, at Jornal da Tarde.