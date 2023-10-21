Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/21/2023 – 19:52

Journalist and writer Carlos Amorim, known for having been, in the 1990s, director of journalism at Globo in Rio and São Paulo and for programs such as Fantástico, Jornal Hoje, Jornal da Globo and Jornal Nacional, in addition to having won an Award Jabuti of literature in the Reporting category, died this Saturday, 21, at the age of 71.

The announcement was made by family members on social media. The cause of death was not given in the statement, but one of his daughters mentioned cancer with which the journalist had been diagnosed.

“So proud of you, my father! You leave us, but you also leave this legacy that will live forever! I love you! […] RIP dad! #FuckCancer [algo como “Descanse em paz, pai! F***-se o câncer”, em tradução livre]”, published Tai Amaral on Instagram.

In addition to 19 years at Grupo Globo, Carlos Amorim also worked for stations such as Manchete, Band News, TV Record, SBT and TV Brasil, in addition to working on several documentaries. He leaves his wife and four children. Cremation will take place in a family-only ceremony.

As a writer, he was awarded in the Reporting category of the Jabuti Prize in 1994, for the book Comando Vermelho (Editora Record), and came in 2nd place in the same category with Assalto ao Poder – O Crime Organizado (editora Record), in 2011.