Diego Cocca’s process as head of the Mexican National Team has not started on the right foot. During the FIFA Date in March, the Tri defeated, without convincing, Suriname, and barely drew against Jamaica playing on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The pressure from the fans and the media continues to grow game by game and if the results are not good, the situation will become more complex.
During the game against Jamaica, a large section of El Tri fans booed Guillermo Ochoa every time he touched the ball. In this sense, the followers of the Aztec team called for profound changes in the structure of the team and requested that a generational change be made. This means stop summoning the ‘sacred cows’ and bet on young elements.
In this context, the controversial journalist David Faitelson severely criticized the players of the Mexican National Team. The ESPN network communicator stated through his Twitter account that the Tri players “starting with Guillermo Ochoa and ending with Hirving Lozano” are “mediocre and unsuccessful” who have not managed to bring Mexican soccer to the “expected level.” .
Faitelson dedicated more posts on his social networks to talk about the booing that El Tri received after the match against Jamaica. The journalist celebrated that the fans will demonstrate against the team for its recent failures and disqualified the statements of ‘Chucky’ Lozano, who asked the public to support and not boo the national team.
Finally, the communicator dedicated a message to Diego Cocca and recommended that he clean up within the Mexican National Team. “The team hit rock bottom, it turned into ashes. We have to rebuild it, we have to reinvent it, with other footballers, another mentality, another disposition. If not, the results will be the same,” he added.
