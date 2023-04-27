Genoa – The general prosecutor’s office of Genoa appealed in Cassation the sentence of the court of appeal which sentenced to a fine of 2,582 euros the four policemen of the mobile department of Genoa who beat up the journalist of La Repubblica Stefano Origone. The beating took place on May 23, 2019 during clashes between protesters and police in Piazza Corvetto on the occasion of a CasaPound rally.

For the Attorney General Alessandro Bogliolo the four acted with malice and it was not a culpable excess in the legitimate use of weapons. “When the victim was inflicted not only repeated blows to the head, back and hands with a nightstick but also numerous kicks (which certainly do not belong to the “other means of physical coercion” permitted), this choice is outside of what is authorized by the regulatory legislation applicable to police officers during interventions of public order”, reads the appeal.

“No proportionality – writes the pg – existed in the case in question where the Origone, still and silent, did not represent any threat to public order, nor to the safety of police officers, nor did it manifest albeit a bland attitude adhesive compared to the part of potentially aggressive demonstrators”. The four agents, defended by lawyers Paolo Costa, Alessandro Vaccaro and Rachele Destefanis, had chosen the abbreviated procedure and in the first instance had been sentenced to 40 days in prison for culpable excess in the legitimate use The public prosecutor’s office had asked for heavier sentences, both in the first instance and on appeal, judging the injuries “malicious” and not culpable as defined in the first instance.