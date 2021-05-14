E.in Journalist, best known for a controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995, leaves the BBC. Martin Bashir is leaving for health reasons, the public broadcaster quoted the deputy director of the BBC News, Jonathan Munro, on Friday.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, had repeatedly accused the BBC journalist Martin Bashir of having obtained the interview with his sister at the time using unfair methods, such as falsified bank statements. The BBC apologized for the false documents, but assured them that they did not play a role in Diana’s decision to give the interview. In March of this year, after coming under increasing pressure, the BBC finally announced that it would investigate the allegations in an internal investigation. So far, there have been no criminal investigations. Prince William had asked for an independent investigation – not one that the BBC would undertake itself – into the interview with his late mother.

The prime-time interview on the British investigative program BBC Panorama drew around 23 million people in front of the screens in November 1995. Diana, who has already been separated from Prince Charles but has not yet been divorced, describes how she was first left alone by the royal family in constant media observation and then after the separation felt downright sabotaged and deliberately damaged in her reputation – also, she said, from Envy of their great popularity.

Eventually she disclosed her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit tight,” Diana said into the camera – an unheard of taboo break. Shortly thereafter, Charles filed for divorce. For the journalist Martin Bashir, the interview was a great coup.