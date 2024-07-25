Jorge Pizarro, correspondent for Argentine radio station “Rivadavia”, was detained by authorities after landing in Caracas

Argentine journalist Jorge Pizarro reported this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that he was prevented from entering Venezuela by the government of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

The correspondent’s objective was to cover the presidential elections scheduled for Sunday (28 July), but faced a series of obstacles since its arrival in Caracas.

Pizarro, who works for the radio Rivadaviaclaimed that he was repeatedly questioned by an agent of the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office and had his passport withheld.

Despite presenting all the necessary documents, such as an airline ticket and health insurance, Venezuelan authorities decided to deport him. The journalist was sent to an isolation and deportation office.

In a live chat with radio announcers RivadaviaPizarro said he had two cell phones, clothes and other belongings confiscated.

Alpha Media, a media conglomerate that includes Rivadavia, confirmed that the company is trying to prevent Pizarro from being deported from the country. Adepa (Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities) repudiated the action of the Venezuelan government.