Journalist attacked by Casapound militants: 4 activists under house arrest. Case opened for aggravated violence and injuries

Euclide Rigato, 45 years old, taxi driver, from Turin; Marco Berra, 35 years old, worker, from Cuneo; Igor Bosonin, 46 years old, former mayoral candidate in Ivrea (Turin); Paolo Quintavalle, 33 years old, from Chivasso: they are the four militants Of Casapound placed under house arrest in the investigation into the case of Andrea Jolythe journalist of the daily newspaper The Press who was attacked in front of the “Asso di Bastoni” club, a regular meeting place for activists, on May 20 in Turin. The State Police carried out the measure. The case is open for aggravated private violence and injuries.



For a fifth suspect, Maurizio Galiano, 53, a railway worker from Turin, no precautionary measures have been ordered. Joly was attacked on July 20th while he was making photos and videos of a party in progress in front of the Ace of Wands.

For the four defendants, according to what he writes Handle consulting the order of the investigating judge Odilia Meroni, the precautionary measure was ordered for “the risk of repetition of crimes of the same nature“. The judge observes that the manner of the attack combined with the “futile motive” that triggered it “give an account of the violent nature, of a marked criminal instinct and, therefore, of the high degree of dangerousness of each suspect”. There is therefore a “specific recurrence risk”