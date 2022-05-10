Morelia, Michoacan. – At least four complaints of violence against journalists they find each other presented to the State Human Rights Commission (ECHR) in Michoacán, showing the risk experienced by professionals of communication throughout Mexico.

After the murders of two women journalists in the state of Veracruzprofessional colleagues in Michoacán took to the streets to demand greater guarantees in the exercise of freedom of expression.

In this context, the president of the autonomous public body, Marco Antonio Tinoco Álvarez, mentioned that only during the march and coverage of March 8, the international day of working women, there were 18 attacks on the press with physical violence.

Despite the fact that pressure is already being exerted by the CEDH on the Secretary of the Government of Michoacán to activate the defense mechanism for journalists and human rights protectors, the truth is that the Michoacán authorities have not yet installed the governing board.

It should be noted that only this week there was another attack on a journalist, this in the municipality of lombardywhen your municipal president ordered the arrest of a journalist “Because what he wrote did not seem to him,” revealed the president of the ECHR.

The Michoacan official did not give more details such as the names or medium for which the journalist works or how many hours he was held illegally for what he wrote, or if there is any type of criminal procedure in the case.

Tinoco Álvarez did emphasize the importance of continuing to ensure that in Mexico and, specifically, in the state of Michoacán, the freedom of expression and presssince a communicator was also murdered in this territory a few months ago.

It should be noted that this Monday journalists from the entity gathered in the center of the city to protest the murder of the two women journalists in Veracruz and the other nine companions killed just this year.