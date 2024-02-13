Through social networks, the journalist Andrés Salas, portal owner Cuautla Newsreported a armed attack against him: “Today they tried to murder me, today my brother and driver are injured, my driver is torn between life and death,” he says in his two-minute video.

According to what the communicator tells, Armed subjects, apparently waiting for him, shot his truck multiple times. However, Salas had gotten out of the vehicle minutes before, leaving only his driver and his brother on board, who were injured in the attack.

Salas, known for his informative work, highlighted that carrying information “has cost me a lot of work and I have done it responsibly and honestly”. Unfortunately, this commitment to the truth has led to him being the target of violence, with two people on his information team being injured.

Call to the authorities

Andrés Salas made a called on state and municipal authorities to guarantee security of the citizens and demanded justice for him and for those who were injured in this armed attack.

The governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, condemned the attackoy assured that Salas has the support of the State Security Commission, seeking to safeguard his integrity and that of his family.

While the Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders of the State of Morelos is pending the case, highlighting the importance of providing security to those who, through their journalistic work, contribute to the exercise of democracy and free expression in society.

The condemnation of this type of violence is echoed not only at the local level, but also at the national level, highlighting the need to protect those who play a crucial role in the dissemination of information.