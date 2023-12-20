The journalist and writer Antonio Burgos has died at the age of 80 in Seville, where he became one of its main chroniclers in recent decades. Burgos has died as a result of a respiratory illness.

His professional career is closely linked to ABC, newspaper in which he started in 1966 and of which he was appointed deputy editor in 1984, but he also collaborated in magazines such as Brother Wolf, The Quail, Triumph either Notebooks for Dialogue and wrote articles and forums in Diary 16 either The world.

His journalistic background was recognized last week with the Andalusia Journalism award for Professional Career by the Government of Andalusia, an award that will be given posthumously on Tuesday, December 26. Born in Seville, in 1943, he also has the title of Favorite Son of Andalusia.

In addition to being a columnist, Burgos is the author of numerous books such as Word in the void, Secret guide to Seville, Seville had to be, Looking at the sea I dreamed, Jasmine in my buttonhole either Cats without borders. In his essay Andalusia, Third World? Burgos described in a crude and direct way the inequality and poverty of southern Spain in the late Franco era. His description of underdeveloped Andalusia had a strong impact and laid the foundations for the revival of Andalusian sentiment—of which Burgos was a staunch defender—and which would eventually gain its autonomy.

This diversity of Andalusia is what Burgos has been able to address in his chronicles and articles and which has made him a teacher for many Andalusian journalists. Tireless until his last days, he continued publishing his column The Box at ABC and he had time to be part of the jury for the Romero Murube awards, which that newspaper also awards, and which reward articles linked to Seville, a city with which he maintained a constant love affair.

A lover of traditions, in addition to being a preacher of Holy Week in Seville, he was also a preacher and lyricist for the carnivals of Cádiz, where he is also an adopted son.

Son of a “bracero”, as he himself boasted, he graduated in Philosophy and Letters from the University of Seville and in Romantic Philology from the Complutense of Madrid. During the Franco regime he became involved in groups with democratic convictions that were the seed of the Andalusian Party.

A firm defender of the Monarchy, his opinions have not been exempt from controversy and have earned him complaints promoted by the LGTBI group for homophobia and the disapproval of the Women's Institute for sexist and humiliating comments directed at several ministers of the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero , against whom he was very critical, even pointing out his daughters and his wife in some articles.