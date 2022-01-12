Journalist and TV presenter Mikhail Zelensky died on Tuesday, January 11. He was 46 years old, said Alexander Efimovich, deputy head of the Russia-Kultura TV channel.

“Everlasting memory. Our TV presenter Mikhail Zelensky died at the age of 47, ”Efimovich wrote on Facebook.

It is known that the TV presenter felt unwell during a vacation with his wife in the Dominican Republic, he was hospitalized, but could not be saved.

On January 12, the Russian embassy in Venezuela (concurrently in the Republic of Haiti and the Dominican Republic) confirmed that Russian TV presenter Mikhail Zelensky died on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Zelensky’s friend and colleague, sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev, was shocked by the news of his friend’s death and spoke about it on Telegram. He noted that he worked and was friends with Mikhail for over 20 years.

According to preliminary data, the journalist died of a stroke. This was announced by the Telegram channel of the Vesti FM radio station.