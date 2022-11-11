Home page World

Journalist and language critic Wolf Schneider is dead. © Karlheinz Schindler/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

What is good German? Wolf Schneider had the answer ready in his books. He was one of the best-known journalists in the country and trained generations of media professionals. Now he is dead.

Munich/Starnberg – The well-known journalist and language critic Wolf Schneider is dead. He died in Starnberg on Friday, as his family announced on request. Initially, “sueddeutsche.de” reported.

Schneider, born in Erfurt, was 97 years old. Among other things, he headed the Henri Nannen School of Journalism in Hamburg and held leading positions at well-known German media houses. With his books like “German for professionals” he became known throughout Germany as an expert for language and style.

He began his journalistic career as a translator for the American military government’s “Neue Zeitung” in Munich after the Second World War. There he became an editor without studying and without a traineeship. He later moved to the AP news agency, then to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. There he was head of the news department, frequent author of the “Striplight” column, then Washington correspondent.

“Stern” founder Henri Nannen brought him to Hamburg in 1966. Schneider first became the manager on duty, then the publishing manager, before moving to Springer in 1971. Among other things, he was editor-in-chief of “Welt” for 13 months.

Condolences from the President

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to Schneider’s widow. “Wolf Schneider had two great passions, journalism and the mountains, and he gave almost 70 years of his life to his first passion – the media and language,” the head of state said in his letter of condolence. “He shaped generations of journalists with his style, his aesthetics, and yes, also with his standards.” Many would have described Schneider as the “pope of languages”. But this was a choice of words that he himself would never have allowed.

The head of the Henri Nannen School, Christoph Kucklick, said: “Wolf Schneider’s goal for the Nannen School was to establish the best training center for journalists in Germany. He has undoubtedly achieved this – with an iron hand, the highest standards and with great commitment for his students “. dpa