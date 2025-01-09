Journalist Ana Polo denounces that Quim Morales “came on top of her” when she was an intern on his program

The journalist and comedian Ana Polo denounced this Tuesday that the communicator Quim Morales “came on top of her” and kissed her without consent ten years ago, when she was an intern in the program that Morales directed. The announcer has admitted the facts and his “bad behavior,” and added that he already apologized to Polo after the abuse occurred, an extreme denied by the comedian.

Polo has made the episode public in a podcast of the Critic newspaper. She explained that the non-consensual kiss occurred when she had been an intern at The Second Hour of Rac-1program directed by Morales. After a meal and drinks with the team, Morales offered to drive her home. It was in the parking lot when the announcer “came on top” of her to kiss her.

“I remember thinking ‘no’, but at the same time also thinking ‘you can’t leave because he’ll dislike you and if he doesn’t like you he won’t give you a job,’” said Polo, who also highlighted that the abuse led to psychological consequences and doubts. in his work, in addition to having taken a long time to understand that “that was a sexual assault” and that Morales “abused his power” for three months before the non-consensual kiss.

“I was 24 years old and he was 40. I only knew how to play along, I had no tools,” added Polo, who recounted the attack accompanied by Mar Bermúdez, the journalist who reported non-consensual touching by her then director, Saül Gordillo, who was convicted. For this reason, he was sentenced to one year in prison in a sentence appealed by the former media director.

For his part, Morales has admitted the facts. “As I personally told Ana 10 years ago, I am deeply sorry for the inappropriate behavior I had towards her. It is inexcusable. “I feel very sorry for the damage I have caused her, as well as the disappointment caused to my family, friends and people I love,” she expressed in X. Polo has denied that Morales apologized to her ten years ago.

Hours earlier, Morales had made statements to Catalunya Ràdio in which he had denied having attacked Polo, and then added: “Well, if she says it, it will be yes.” “We kissed one day when we were returning from a meal and that’s it. I’m sorry that Ana had a bad time because of this bad behavior,” he added.