Alvina Ruiz was another of the journalists who was in an interview when she was surprised by the strong earthquake that shook Lima on the night of Tuesday, June 22, which had Mala as its epicenter.

The Canal N communicator called for calm and for a moment she wanted to leave the set, but finally she stayed the entire time the shaking lasted to advise viewers if for some reason they could not leave their homes.

“Because of how strong it has been, it makes us think that the epicenter has been very close to Lima and the surface, also with fewer kilometers than we normally have; that’s why it feels so much. It has been long, ascending and noisy, ”he commented.

Minutes later, and while giving the first reports of the earthquake in Lima, Alvina ruiz She said that her father was calling her to see how she was doing. Obviously, she could not answer at that time, but she addressed her family member through the screens of Channel N.

“My father is calling me right now, I ask him to please keep calm, I’m fine. We are all fine, nothing has happened and that he takes care of himself is an elderly person. From here, keep calm and calm, “he said.

Jaime Chincha paid live program during tremor

The journalist Jaime Chincha left his live program when he was surprised by the strong earthquake. However, the microphone of the communicator was on all the time and he asked everyone to calm down.

“This is shaking hard, calm down. Keep calm, an earthquake is occurring right now (…) It is making us have to leave, ”he said.

