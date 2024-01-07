Journalist Alexander Rybin was found dead in the Rostov region. This was reported on January 7 by the Telegram channel of the Rabkor publication, where the journalist worked, with reference to his friends and family.

“The cause of death is currently being established,” the publication notes.

In addition, in the investigative department for the city of Krasny Sulin of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Rostov region, Izvestia was told that on January 6, a message was received about the discovery of the body of a 40-year-old man near a parking lot located in the Krasnosulinsky district.

The investigator examined the incident and the man’s body: no signs of criminal death were found. A forensic medical examination is currently scheduled.

Rybin was also a freelance writer for Lenta.ru, writing about events taking place in the Middle East and Africa.