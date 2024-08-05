They had already tried to kill him before and he was travelling with a police escort who were unable to save him. In Celaya, his city, one of the most dangerous in Guanajuato, Alejandro Martínez Noguez was known by the nickname El Hijo del Llanero Solititito (The Son of the Little Lonesome Plainsman). He was a journalist and, after working for radio and newspapers for decades, a few years ago he had managed to create his own medium, a Facebook page where he reported on the news of the community. His last broadcast was this Sunday, after 12:00: an on-the-spot coverage from the Pan-American Highway near Villagrán in which he narrated for 19 minutes and 51 seconds of video a traffic accident that cost the life of a 78-year-old resident. Shortly afterwards, he was riddled with bullets inside the car of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) in charge of protecting him.

After suffering a failed attack in 2022, the reporter went to his coverage accompanied by an escort from the SSC of the municipality. Two of the agents who were guarding him have been injured and are receiving medical attention. It is not yet clear whether Martínez Noguez was the target of the armed attack or if the hitmen were seeking to attack the security forces and his murder has been collateral damage. Since 2022, the police have been waging an open war against organized crime in Celaya in which at least 22 agents have already been killed, a conflict that has made shootings part of the daily landscape and has placed the city on the map of hot spots in Guanajuato, in turn, one of the most violent states in the country.

After covering the traffic accident, the journalist was returning home in the back of a police car when a white van blocked their path and opened fire on them, according to local media. The bullets hit him in the body and head. He was taken in critical condition to the Celaya Regional General Hospital, where he died minutes later in the emergency room. “The incident occurred when they were returning from covering an event in the municipality of Villagrán, on Federal Highway 45, Villagrán – Celaya section; where armed civilians traveling in a van caught up with them and fired their long weapons at the vehicle assigned by the municipality to transport and escort the reporter,” the SSC reported in a statement.

It was not the first time. Martínez Noguez survived an attack in November 2022 at the door of his house in Vista Hermosa, a popular neighborhood in Celaya that is often on the crime pages. Then, a hitman shot him. The reporter was lucky that day: the gun jammed. He was the protagonist of the type of stories he had been covering all his life. Specialized in radio and print media, the journalist had made a name for himself in the region (with more than 343,000 followers on Facebook and 117,000 on Youtube) as a reporter of events, crimes and drug trafficking. However, that day fear took effect and, since then, he had left shootings aside to focus more on traffic accidents and citizen complaints, according to the digital media LatinUs.

The attackers have not been identified and remain on the run. The SSC has already deployed a search operation “in coordination with the State and the Federation,” an investigation that will be led by the state prosecutor’s office. According to the organization Article 19, which monitors violence against the press in the country, Two more reporters have been killed in the country so far this year: Roberto Carlos Figueroa in Morelos and Victor Alfonso Culebro Morales in Chiapas.

Mexico is the most dangerous nation in the world to practice journalism without war, According to the classification of Reporters Without Borders: At least 37 media professionals have been killed since 2019, a figure that is suspected to be higher (disappearances are not officially recorded as homicides and it is sometimes difficult to prove that a reporter has been killed for their work).

Violence is a daily occurrence in Guanajuato. Just two weeks ago, at the end of July, six bodies appeared on the outskirts of the town of Yuriria, without it being clear what had led to the massacre. In June, after more than three years missing, the body of journalist Víctor Manuel Jiménez Campos, who was 38 years old when he was kidnapped, was found in an abandoned water well in the community of San Isidro de Elguera, presumably together with other human remains. News of this kind continues: clandestine graves with twenty people buried, paramedics riddled with bullets during the assault on an ambulance, students massacred…

The state has become one of the new centers of the epidemic of violence that is devouring Mexico and Celaya is the capital of the state’s insecurity. Gisela Gaytán, Morena’s candidate for mayor of the municipality, was shot dead there during a campaign event in the middle of the street last April. And the escalation of homicides does not stop.

