Al-Shafii died after being wounded in Gaza City on October 30 during the Israeli offensive. His relatives report that during his convalescence he was mistreated by members of the Israeli Army and that he was prevented from being transferred abroad to continue his treatment. He finally passed away this Saturday, January 6. At least 83 Palestinian media professionals have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.