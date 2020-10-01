Russian journalist Marina Akhmedova saw photographs of Yury Dmitriev, the adopted daughter of the historian and head of the Karelian branch of Memorial, whose “pornographic” photographs have now launched a criminal case against him. Seeing the photo of the girl, Akhmedova took pity on her and wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

According to her, she had not previously written about the story with Dmitriev, but she always read a lot about him and wanted, nevertheless, that “the person would be innocent.” “It’s better this way – when there is less evil in the world,” she explained.

For this reason, Akhmedova decided to look at the mentioned photos in order to form her own opinion. “I saw them yesterday, I made a conclusion for myself,” the journalist added.

“I am very sorry for the child in these photos. For her psyche, such “posing”, of course, will not go unnoticed, “Akhmedova said. At the same time, the journalist said that “with all the riot of her imagination,” she could not imagine the guardianship authorities or doctors for whom Dmitriev could allegedly take these pictures: “Yes, they would faint from such photos and would not get up for a long time. Guardianship for much less selects children. “

A criminal case against Dmitriev was initiated in 2016, when a rusty piece of a gun was found at his house, and nine pictures of a half-naked adopted daughter were found in his computer. In the photographs, the girl was three, five and six years old. The historian claimed to have photographed his daughter in order to document her physical condition, because she was underweight and had health problems. During the criminal proceedings, the child was taken from the family and handed over to his own grandmother, who at one time sent her to an orphanage.

In 2018, Yuri Dmitriev was acquitted in the photo case and received 2.5 years of restriction of liberty for possession of gun parts. The Supreme Court of Karelia overturned this verdict and sent the case for revision. In the materials, the testimony of a girl appeared, who told how her adoptive father touched her panties several times. The man explained this by the fact that at that time his daughter had enuresis, and he checked her underwear for dryness.