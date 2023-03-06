Last Saturday the eagles of america they lost their unbeaten record against Los Tuzos del Pachuca, a team that came to stand up and beat the Americanistas 3-0. It should be noted that goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez and defender Miguel Layún lived a game to forget, making mistakes that cost them dearly.
Also, the journalist david faitelsonfrom the ESPN network, gave something to talk about again, since through his Twitter account he made a publication making it clear that if VAR had existed before, America would have fewer titles.
“I insist: with the VAR, America would have, at least, a couple of fewer championships…”published on said social network.
Immediately the reactions did not wait, and some fans exploded against the sports journalist, although there were other users who supported the publication of the communicator.
And it is that in the game against Pachuca the VAR annulled two goals. The first went to Israel Reyes for lowering the ball with his hand, and the second for an offside, the latter more controversial and tight.
Faitelson’s statement suggests, not so subtly, that the cream-blue outfit have won Liga MX titles with dubious referee markings in their favour. Las Águilas are the most winning team in Mexican soccer with 13 titles in their showcases.
For now, América is preparing for its next matchday 11 match against Tigres, in what will be the most anticipated game of the week. You can enjoy the meeting on Saturday, March 11, sharp at 9:10 p.m. through Channel 5 and TUDN.
