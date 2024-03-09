The Colombian media follows step by step what is happening with the health of the sports journalist Adrian Magnoli, who is hospitalized.

The Argentine is admitted to the clinic Country in Bogotá and he underwent surgery a few days ago on his spine, as the problem has affected his mobility in his legs.

However, a problem with pneumonia and blood pressure problems make it necessary to undergo surgery again.

What he said

“Everything got complicated. The first operation did not go well and on Monday, God willing, they will operate on me again,” he said on his social networks.

And he added: “I'm much better now, trying to face everything that's coming. I hope Monday's surgery is the final one. I send you a hug and thank you everyone for your support.”

