The world of football and journalism is in mourning. This Sunday the historic Quilmeño rapporteur Adrián Di Blasi passed away, who had been in intensive care for more than two weeks after being infected with coronavirus.

Di Blasi was about to turn 55 and was the visible face of Radio FM Q, from where he followed the Brewer’s campaign. He was also part of Relatores con Vos on Radio Continental and Mundo Ascenso on Radio La Red, in addition to having been one of the most prominent members of Fútbol para Todos.

El “Gordo”, as everyone called him, marked a generation in his city, broadcasting Quilmes matches since 1991 and became a legend of the South Zone. An undisputed benchmark of local journalism that inspired several generations thanks to his outstanding programs such as El Sabor del Deporte or Toco y me voy, where he turned his professionalism day after day.

Passionate, perfectionist and eloquent, Di Blasi fought the damn coronavirus for 17 days, which affected his lungs and then the rest of the body, causing kidney failure that kept him in an induced coma.

His family, friends, teammates, colleagues and soccer officials regretted his departure on social media. Goodbye, Adrian. Your goal cries will be eternal as much as ‘the love of your holy mother’, a catchphrase consecrated in Quilmes.

I can’t believe it, dear Adrian. Noble like few others, loyal to the extreme, endearing companion. Rest in peace, friend. I kiss your mom and your family. RIP pic.twitter.com/I5VgmYqb0j – Diego “Chavo” Fucks (@ChavoFuchs) February 7, 2021

Adrián Di Blasi, journalist and rapporteur, but mainly a great person, passed away. RIP. Big hug and sincere condolences for your loved ones pic.twitter.com/R8Fk5jVRXq – VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 7, 2021

RIP Adrian Di Blasi. What sad news. My condolences to his family – marcelo calello (@marcecalello) February 7, 2021