“Someone needs to be elegant in this story”, said professional; broadcaster faces state funding cuts and demonetization

Journalist Adalberto Piotto said on social media on Friday (September 15, 2023) that he was fired from Young pan. The professional joins a series of other layoffs announced by the broadcaster in recent weeks, which is facing demonetization in videos published on YouTube and a drop in state advertising investment.

“Guys, someone needs to be elegant in this story. Let it be me, I insist. Yes, I no longer work at ‘Jovem Pan’. I received the notice of contractual termination with serenity and reciprocity”, wrote Piotto in X (formerly Twitter).

The journalist had been at the station since 2022, when he took over “Entrelinhas”, a debate program on different topics. Before him, two weeks ago, other names also left the company. These were the cases of commentator Diogo Schelp, the editor-in-chief, Virgílio Dias, and the director of the digital sector, Andrezza Pugliesi.

A Young panby businessman Antônio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, has lost reach on YouTube under accusations of misinformation on the platform.

In June, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked the Court to cancel the grants that allow the radio to operate Young pan on June 27, under the allegation of spreading misinformation and content that attacks democracy.

If the grants are cancelled, the station will no longer be able to be broadcast on the radio. Broadcasting on YouTube or television, however, will continue without change.

Abert (Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters) commented on the MPF’s request and said it thought “very worrying” the ACP (Public Civil Action) filed. According to the organization, the cancellation of a broadcasting license is a measure “extreme, serious and unprecedented”.

“The programming freedom of broadcasters is fundamental for the free exercise of journalism and for the existence of pluralism of opinion, which must always be preserved”said Abert.