Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has stepped up repression against the country’s press since the July 28 electoral fraud | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

The Venezuelan dictatorship has accused yet another journalist in the country, Carmela Longo, of terrorism. According to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo, she was also accused of the crime of inciting hatred, in a virtual hearing held this Monday (26).

Longo is a delegate of the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), which reported that she was released after being arrested on Sunday (25) by the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) during an operation at her home – which, according to the union body, was carried out without presentation of a court order.

The journalist’s whereabouts remained unknown for four hours, until the SNTP was able to confirm that she was being held at the PNB Criminal Investigations Directorate (DIP) in Maripérez, Caracas. Longo’s 17-year-old teenage son was also detained but later released.

Despite being released, the journalist will not be able to leave the country, will have to appear periodically before the anti-terrorism control court and has been prohibited from speaking publicly about the case, according to Efecto Cocuyo.

The SNTP had already reported on the 7th that four journalists, arrested while covering the demonstrations against the fraudulent official result of the presidential election of July 28, were accused by the courts of terrorism.