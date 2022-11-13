The journalist Eliane Cantanhêdepolitical analyst for the paid news channel GloboNews and newspaper columnist The State of São Paulowas accused of machismo by congressmen, celebrities and social media users after criticizing the future first lady, Rosângela Silva, to Janja.

Cantanhêde said on Friday (11.Nov.2022) on the program on the agendagives GloboNewsthat there is an inconvenience with the “too much space” that the wife of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), “has been occupying”🇧🇷

The journalist also questioned why Janja was sitting next to Lula, the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, during a meeting with allies on Thursday (Nov. 10), at CCBB, in Brasília. At the time, Lula cried when talking about hunger in Brazil.

“She was sitting there, but she is not the PT president, she is not a political leader, she is not a party president, anyway, why was she there? What was the role of the first lady?”said Cantanhêde.



Facebook/Lula – 10.Nov.2022 From left to right: Janja, Lula and Alckmin during a meeting between PT and allies at CCBB, in Brasília

Eliane Cantanhêde also cited Ruth Cardoso (1930-2008), wife of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, as a good example of a first lady.

“Like Janja, [Ruth] it had its own glow. She was a university professor. A highly respected woman in her field and caring for the solidary community, but she had no role, she had no voice in political decisions. If she had, she was the 4 keys inside the master bedroom. That is, it already bothers, yes, because Is it over there [Janja] she will start to participate in meetings, she will give her opinion and in a little while, she will say ‘this one is going to be a minister, this one can’t’. It causes confusion. If that’s how it is in the transition, imagine when I become First Lady “said Cantanhêde.

Eliane Cantanhêde mentioned 3 other first ladies:

Yolanda Costa e Silva (1907-1991), wife of Costa e Silva (1899-1969) – “super makeup, super artificial”🇧🇷

(1907-1991), wife of Costa e Silva (1899-1969) – “super makeup, super artificial”🇧🇷 Lucy Geisel (1917-2000), wife of Ernesto Geisel (1907-1966) – “very discreet, housewife”🇧🇷

(1917-2000), wife of Ernesto Geisel (1907-1966) – “very discreet, housewife”🇧🇷 Rosane Collorex-wife of Fernando Collor – “who forgot about Rosane Collor, throwing away her wedding ring, making a mess, then there was a fight every day, they said she did kind of weird religious things at Dinda’s house”🇧🇷

REACTION ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Gleisi Hoffmann was one of the figures aligned with Lula who criticized Eliane. In her Twitter profile, the PT president he wrote that the “machismo embedded in the heads of so-called enlightened women” terrifies her. He called the journalist’s statement “negligible”🇧🇷

cantanhêde he responded🇧🇷 “Someone talking about ’embedded machismo’ with me is not just unfair, it’s ridiculous. My feminism is in the DNA and in a lifetime. I praised Janja, I just separated the personal relationship with public service”🇧🇷

In addition to Gleisi, Eliane also responded to a message posted on social media by the newspaper’s lawyer and columnist. Folha de S.Paulo, Thiago Amparo. He said what is “to hurt” mention Geisel’s wife as a reference, although the journalist did not explicitly say that Lucy Geisel would be a reference, and that the reference to 4 walls would be a speech about submission.

Cantanhêde countered. Read the exchange of messages between the 2 below:

wanted by Power 360Eliane Cantanhêde informed that she would not comment on the case.

To universeof UOL🇧🇷 said that Janja is a “Position Woman” and “solid bond with PT”🇧🇷 He also stated that “husbands, wives and children can always have an opinion, influence, of course, but not occupy public functions that are not theirs”🇧🇷

In an interview with Fantástico that will be broadcast this Sunday (13.nov), Janja says he is a person 🇧🇷purposefulwhich does not sit”🇧🇷 also talk about 🇧🇷resignify🇧🇷 what it’s like to be a first lady: “Maybe I want to reframe the content of what it is to be a first lady for women, for people, for families in general. A more articulating role with civil society”🇧🇷

Janja is responsible for coordinating Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023. The PT expects to receive caravans from all over Brazil. The campaign “solidarity accommodation”used in 2002, should be boosted again to welcome militants from other parts of the country, in the federal capital.

“RESPECT JANJA”

In opposition to Eliane Cantanhêde’s comment, politicians and celebrities expressed themselves on their profiles on social networks. They wrote messages with the phrase “respect Janja”. The elected president, Lula, published just a picture next to the woman and a heart emoji. Read some of the publications below: