Iranian journalist Reza Abbasi warned of Ukraine’s return to the “pre-industrial era” in the event of a Kyiv attack on Iran. He wrote about this on December 25 on his page in social networks.

According to him, the words of adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, who called for a move to “destruction of production and arrests of suppliers” of weapons, were caused by “American cocaine.”

“The slightest action that threatens the security of the Iranian people will return Kyiv to the pre-industrial era, this is not a threat, this is a warning,” Abbasi wrote.

On the eve of December 24, Podolyak said that Iran’s weapons enterprises must be destroyed. In his opinion, Tehran’s cooperation with Moscow humiliates Western sanctions institutions.

Earlier, on December 22, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to test Iran’s patience with unfounded accusations of arms supplies to Moscow.

According to Kanaani, Iran has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries. Tehran has never supplied any equipment to any of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine, the diplomat added.

On December 12, the Iranian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian side did not provide evidence of the use of Iranian drones by the Russian Federation during a special operation to protect Donbass.

On December 6, France, Britain and Germany appealed to the UN Secretariat to send experts to Ukraine to investigate possible violations of Resolution 2231, which prohibits Tehran from exporting certain types of products without prior approval from the UN Security Council.

After that, the representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, noted that the UN should not follow the lead of provocateurs requesting an investigation.