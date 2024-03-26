Journalism | Yle: Jouko Jokinen responds to the criticism he received in the Sepitekohu: “It's a mistake to say that”

“I described my own experience, but without anything else I should have said that in this kind of content you have to tell the readers that it is imagined,” Jokinen tells Yle.

Mightily editor-in-chief responsible for news and current affairs Jouko Jokinen said on Tuesday to Yle, that his previous comment to Helsingin Sanomat was a mistake.

of HS in Saturday's story Jokinen defended the former editor of Aamulehti, who ended up in the middle of the forgery Matti Kuuselaa saying that fabricating stories, for example in the story about Uzbekistan, was not problematic.

“Of course it's a mistake to say that. I described my own experience, but without anything else I should have said that in this kind of content you have to tell the readers that it is imagined,” Jokinen told Yle on Tuesday.

He says he described the matter to HS from memory. A series of stories about the trip was published in 2006.

“It was clear to everyone that the text is fiction. I've been on a long story trip in Uzbekistan, and yes, those short stories describe Uzbek life,” Jokinen said in HS's story.

However, the nature of the text has not been clear to everyone who has worked with Kuusela.

He now tells Yle that he meant “any journalism other than news and current affairs journalism” by this, and refers, for example, to pakistans.

“And if there is a fictional, imaginary part, then of course it has to be clearly told to the reader, viewer, listener that this is about an element that has something that is not based on facts,” he tells Yle.

Jouko Jokinen was the editor-in-chief of Aamulehti in 2010–2017.

Jokinen did not want to comment on the case to HS earlier in the day.

Yle's supervisory board will meet on Wednesday to talk about the uproar caused by fabricated journalism, HS told earlier on Tuesday.

MORNING PAPER ended up removing more than five hundred stories of its former editor Matti Kuusela from the internet last week.

The editor had gotten hold of Kuusela's recent memoir, in which Kuusela says that he fabricated the content of at least three of his stories.