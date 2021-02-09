Journalism Who is the best journalist in Finland? Grand Journalist Award 2020 nominees announced

Nominees for the award will be announced in the categories Journalist of the Year, Story of the Year, Journalistic Act of the Year and Journalistic Boss of the Year.

Who did last year’s best journalism? It will survive this year with the Grand Journalist Award.

The award committee, which consists of Finnish media actors, has selected the candidates for the award in four different categories. They are Journalist of the Year, Story of the Year, Journalistic Act of the Year, and Journalistic Boss of the Year.

The three winners in each prize category will be announced today, Tuesday, February 9, at 10 a.m. You can follow the live broadcast below:

Large The Journalist Award is Finland’s most significant annual recognition for journalism. The purpose of the competition is to support and promote good journalism and to strengthen the position of responsible Finnish media in society.

This year, YLE is responsible for organizing the competition. The winners will be announced on March 10th.

One year ago, YLE’s foreign journalist was elected Journalist of the Year Antti Kuronen. The journalists of Helsingin Sanomat were chosen as the story of the year SpongeBob Teittinen and Katri Kallionpää article Veijo Baltzarin cultist. The journalistic act of the year was Vastalääke.fi and the journalistic boss of the year was the editor-in-chief of Aamulehti Riina Nevalainen.