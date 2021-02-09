No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Journalism Who is the best journalist in Finland? Grand Journalist Award 2020 nominees announced

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 9, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Nominees for the award will be announced in the categories Journalist of the Year, Story of the Year, Journalistic Act of the Year and Journalistic Boss of the Year.

Who did last year’s best journalism? It will survive this year with the Grand Journalist Award.

The award committee, which consists of Finnish media actors, has selected the candidates for the award in four different categories. They are Journalist of the Year, Story of the Year, Journalistic Act of the Year, and Journalistic Boss of the Year.

The three winners in each prize category will be announced today, Tuesday, February 9, at 10 a.m. You can follow the live broadcast below:

Large The Journalist Award is Finland’s most significant annual recognition for journalism. The purpose of the competition is to support and promote good journalism and to strengthen the position of responsible Finnish media in society.

This year, YLE is responsible for organizing the competition. The winners will be announced on March 10th.

One year ago, YLE’s foreign journalist was elected Journalist of the Year Antti Kuronen. The journalists of Helsingin Sanomat were chosen as the story of the year SpongeBob Teittinen and Katri Kallionpää article Veijo Baltzarin cultist. The journalistic act of the year was Vastalääke.fi and the journalistic boss of the year was the editor-in-chief of Aamulehti Riina Nevalainen.

Winners of the Grand Journalist Award 2019 competition: Tatu Han (left), Anne Tastula (center) and Karoliina Knuuti of the Vastalaake.fi website awarded the Journalist of the Year award, YLE journalist Antti Kuronen (4th left), awarded to Helsingin Sanomat journalists Katri Kallionpää (3rd right) and Paavo Teittinen (right) and Aamulehti’s editor-in-chief Riina Nevalainen, who was awarded the Journalist Boss of the Year award.­Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Lehtikuva

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.