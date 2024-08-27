Journalism | Uusi Juttu starts crowdfunding, Olli Seuri as editor-in-chief

Journalism|The new Jutu is scheduled to start in January 2025.

Journalistic startup Uusi Juttu is starting a four-week crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday, September 17, the company informs.

Crowdfunding aims to collect 5,000 pre-orders between September and October. A one-year pre-order costs 100 euros.

If the goal is reached, Uusi Juttu will start publishing in January 2025, the release states.

The media one of the founding members of the startup has been chosen as editor-in-chief Olli Seuriwho previously worked for Yleisradio for a long time. For now, Uusi Juttu employs five people, but according to the release, delivery is to be increased to more than 20 full-time employees.

In May announced Uusi Juttu is a project financed in Finland by the Danish media company Zetland.