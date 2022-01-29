It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.- Charles Dickens

In times like the one we are currently experiencing in Mexico, where the overtones of authoritarianism are evident, where the party in power is subject to a single will and the rival parties have been complicit or subdued, journalism has emerged as an opposing force to balance and stop the abuse of power. Thanks to journalistic efforts, the most notorious cases of corruption in the last decade have been uncovered, such as the White House of Peña Nieto or the contracts awarded to Felipa Obrador, cousin of President Andrés Manuel.

It is not possible to conceive of a democratic and evolved nation without the contribution of journalism to society. Despite this, in Mexico the practice of the trade has become a real risk. Our nation is considered one of the most dangerous to practice the profession, and to this we can add the poor employment benefits and the null legal and personal security.

In addition to all the obstacles to having a free and democratic press, President Andrés Manuel has launched a constant harassment of the media that criticize or expose his Administration, bordering on the absurd when we see that he dedicates a space in his morning conference to discuss and contradict the coverage that is made of their government actions when they are not satisfied.

The breaking point is reflected when we live in a climate of historical violence against the press. The murders of journalists during the AMLO government already exceed, barely half of his six-year term, those committed in the Calderón and Peña Nieto administrations and where impunity figures exceed 90 percent and where almost half of these crimes committed are linked to public servants. To give an example, this week Lourdes Maldonado was assassinated, a Mexican journalist who during a morning conference asked the president for support, to whom she explained that she feared for her life, however, despite the request, the bullets of the crime, the corruption and indifference reached her, tearing her life.

The president is mistaken when he believes and affirms that all those who are against his Government Project are against the progress and development of our nation. The historical role of the media must always be that of an opponent of power, the task is that of investigation, questioning, constant curiosity to find and expose abuses and excesses. Restricting the freedom of the press is taking away a powerful weapon from the citizenry. The president is obliged to stop seeing enemies in his head and start seeing them in the current reality of Mexico, where journalists, women, activists, social activists and other figures who contribute and build a better country are being assassinated.

Condolences: With great respect and affection, I want to send my most sincere condolences to Aarón Rivas Loaiza for the unfortunate death of his brother Sergio. To all his beautiful family I send a hug full of affection and solidarity.