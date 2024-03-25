Journalism | “There was no reason to assume that it was made up” – those who awarded Matti Kuusela commented on the forgery case

The awards councils trusted the content of Matti Kuusela's stories.

Morning paper of a retired journalist Matti Kuuselan the case has put both his work track record and the recognitions he received in a questionable light.

Kuusela has received several journalistic awards and recognitions during his career. What should we think about them now that Kuusela in his recent memoir admitted that he had made up his stories?

Year 2006 Kuusela was awarded Bonnier's Great Journalist Award (now the Great Journalist Award). At that time, the prize was awarded by the communications group Bonnier, today it is awarded by the Association of Journalists.

Kuusela received an award for the Asian travel reportage published in Aamulehti, for which, according to his memoirs, he came up with parts.

On Friday Aamulehti reported that in one of the travel series “people who have never been interviewed appear in the story”.

In 2006, a media researcher, lecturer in communication at the University of Helsinki sat on the award committee Tuomo Mörä.

Mörä has not read Kuusela's memoirs, but has been following the coverage of the case. According to Mörä, in 2006 the award committee had no doubts about the reliability of Kuusela's story.

“Of course, it's been a while, but I would definitely remember if there were any doubts,” he says.

“We had no reason to assume that there was invented content in the story, and it was in no way interpretable.”

Kuusela has justified the forged sections as a stylistic choice and part of feature journalism. In his opinion, the fictional sections in his stories are clearly recognizable.

“I understand that there are different genres in journalism, but if the story looks like a news story or a reportage, the default value is that it tells facts,” says Mörä.

Janne Virkkunen, former editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.

Kuusela also received another recognition in 2006: the Association of Newspapers (now Uutismedia's Association) chose Kuusela's story series about Africa among the best newspaper stories of the year.

The chairman of the jury was the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat at the time Janne Virkkunen.

The series of stories was published in Aamulehti at the end of 2005. So far, there have been no doubts about the accuracy of the series of stories in question. Aamulehti is currently investigating the background of Kuusela's stories.

Virkkunen tells HS that he is upset about Kuusela's case and the comments of the former editors-in-chief of Aamulehti who defended him.

Today retired Virkkunen remembers Kuusela's Africa story series and says he liked it.

“It didn't even occur to me that there was something fabricated among the stories. We had strong faith in the journalists who were candidates.”

However, Virkkunen does not think that the recognition given almost 20 years ago should be revoked.

“I believe that in this case public shame is enough. It is the decision of the current union whether they make some kind of statement.”

Morning paper has said that it will remove more than 500 articles made by Kuusela from its website while the veracity of the articles is investigated.

In his memoirs published on Thursday, March 21, Kuusela says that he made up at least three stories.

In Virkkunen's opinion, Aamulehti's decision to remove Kuusela's stories was the right one.

“Of course they had to react, this is about their credibility.”

Morning paper former editors-in-chief Matti Apunen and Jouko Jokinen have defended Kuusela's working methods.

Apunen described to HSthat Kuusela “has always moved on the border between fiction and basic journalism.”

Someone in turn said to HSthat Kuusela did journalism in his “original way” and that it was “clear to everyone” about the Asia report that there were fictitious parts in the story.

Virkkunen considers the comments “very special.”

“It is not enough that Apunen and Jokinen state that there is nothing here. Yes, here it is. This is a very serious violation of ethical rules,” he says.

“The same rules apply to feature journalism. You can't come up with anything there. The rules of the game are quite simple.”