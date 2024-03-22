Journalism | The stories of the award-winning journalist were revealed to be made up, Aamulehti deletes 551 stories

Aamulehti's editor-in-chief, Sanna Keskinen, in the Aamulehti article about deletions, justifies the exceptional solution with the credibility of journalism and the journalist's instructions.

Morning paper has ended up removing more than five hundred of the magazine's former editors from the network Matti Kuuselan thing. In addition, corrections have been made to three articles.

In Aamulehti we will investigate to what extent the deleted stories are fabricated. There are a total of 551 deleted articles.

The solution is very exceptional in Finnish journalism.

“The public has the right to truthful information,” says editor-in-chief Keskinen in the Aamulehti article.

Morning paper The fabricated articles came to our attention when the editor got hold of Matti Kuusela's recent memoir. The name of Kuusela's recent memoirs is Journalist – A different kind of reporter.

Kuusela, born in 1956 and now retired, has often been included among Finland's most independent journalists. Kuusela has been awarded the Bonnier's Grand Journalism Award (now the Grand Journalist Award) for the best story of the year, the Lumilapio Award for Investigative Journalism, the State Information Disclosure Award and several other industry awards.

In the work Kuusela says that he made up at least three stories.

Kuusela says that he came up with the Swedish author “Per-Olov Ekelöf” and his unfinished book “Båtman” to enliven his own rowing article. The story was published in Aamulehti's Valo supplement on August 1, 2008.

“I have come up with both Ekelöf and the whole book on my own,” Kuusela admits in his memoirs.

Matti Kuusela admits in his book that he invented Per-Olov Ekelöf on his own. The story was published in Aamulehti's Valo supplement in August 2008.

In the article in the Valo supplement, Kuusela explains the incompleteness of the book he invented: “at the point when Ekelöf's hands turn into oars, he has to stop writing.”

“When I was younger, I sometimes used to use a little imagination and fun and slip a good-natured fiction into a factual story,” the editor admits in his memoirs.

Kuusela the poet also says in the book Eeva-Liisa from the mainland (1921–1995). First, he says that he met the poet once in passing on the steps of the cinema Pirka in Tampere. According to Kuusela, not a word was said during the encounter.

After that, however, Kuusela tells how he wrote about the meeting in Aamulehti in 2021 in a very different way.

In Aamulehti's story, Kuusela and Manner discuss poetry on the steps of the cinema. Kuusela's self-narrator states shyly at the beginning of the encounter: “Miss Manner, dare I tell you one thing?”

The poet turns and sees in front of him a young man with a long beard, who looks him straight in the eyes. Manner nods, and after a bit of struggling, the man says a sentence he has clearly thought about for a long time.

“I had imagined that your poems are the brightest, most beautiful and saddest in the world. But I was wrong. Your eyes are even more beautiful, brighter and sadder.”

The poet smiles, then asks: “Listen, boy, have you seen an orange-maned horse drinking water from a shady spring?”

The young man shakes his head. “Then you don't know anything about beauty, glory and sadness”, Eeva-Liisa

Manner says, adds kindly: “Thank you, though” and disappears with his friend into the dark.

In the Continent section of the memoirs, Kuusela states that “some stories are so good that they are true even if they never happened”.

In the year 2006 Aamulehti published a multi-part travel report of Kuusela and the Photographer who traveled with him from Baku to Beijing.

In his memoirs, Kuusela says that he said to a photographer in Tashkent, Uzbekistan:

“Now we take it as easy as possible. Let's sit on this bench in peace, you take pictures of all kinds of cars, I'll make up the stories for them.”

After that, in his book, Kuusela lists short story-like “stories” about cars passing by at the roundabout in Tashkent: Boris driving an old Gaz truck, which his grandfather had once washed his hands Brezhnevabout happy men traveling in an orange Lada, electrician Oleg and welder Vitaly, as well as Valeri driving a Jawa motorcycle and Natalia sitting in a sidecar, who are heading for their honeymoon to Lake Baikal, where Natalia has always wanted to swim in the moonlight.

Report series was published in Aamulehti as its own 48-page supplement in Christmas 2006. The story also included stories about cars and their passengers at the roundabout.

For this travel series, Kuusela was also awarded the Bonnier Journalist Award.

On Friday, Aamulehti reported that in one of the travel series “people who have never been interviewed appear in the story”.

Morning paper has launched an internal investigation into the incident. According to Aamulehti, the investigation has led at this stage to the fact that “verifiably fictitious parts have been found in several stories made by Kuusela at different times”.

That's why the editors have decided to remove more than 500 Kuusela articles from the web.

In the Aamulehti article about the deletions, it is pointed out that some of Kuusela's writings represented the gonzo style of the past decades, where fact and fiction basically mix.

“In the midst of fake news and various efforts to influence, there is no place in journalism for a gonzo-like narrative,” editor-in-chief Sanna Keskinen tells Aamulehti. According to him, gonzoing cannot explain the things that have now been revealed in Matti Kuusela's work.

Kuusela has commented on the report about his work in a short text for Aamulehti. In the answer he writes:

In my stories, I have always tried to boldly go to the heart of things and people and tell the truth honestly. As a stylistic device, I have used, among other things, cunning play, exaggeration, sarcasm and confusion in order to make the readers see their own prejudices.

Sometimes the truth is hidden so deep that to bring it out you have to use surprising means, of which poetry is one of the best.

In my stories, I have never distorted what the subpoenaed said.

In the world there have been similar cases from time to time. In 2002, the AP news agency fired a reporter by Christopher Newton, who had fabricated experts and organizations in his stories. The following year, a reporter for the New York Times Jason Blair turned out to be a serial manufacturer of false stories.

At the end of 2018, the star editor of the German magazine Der Spiegel Claas Relotius was caught distorting the facts and inventing the interviewees. In 2022, USA Today removed 23 stories that found fabricated sources.

The cases have led to the dissolution of assistant relationships, dismissals of editors and supervisors, and large-scale investigations into delivery practices.