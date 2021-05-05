Journalism The screenshot cost the afternoon newspapers 70,000 euros because Kimi Räikkönen’s visit to the gas station was not a “day event” – The media see the policy as a threat to freedom of speech

The policy shares the opinions of jurists and representatives of afternoon newspapers. In the case of screenshots, two fundamental rights are opposed: freedom of expression and protection of property.

As a refund EUR 5,000 for the use of the image and EUR 65,000 for legal costs.

It became so expensive for Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti to take a screenshot and publish it in connection with the story.

Kimi Raikkonen was visiting a gas station with his family in April 2020 and posted a picture in the Story section of Instagram showing part of the gas station’s product name. All that was left was “hot mint”, which is a reference to Räikkönen Mint-wife.

Both media made a story about Räikkönen’s joke and put a screenshot of the picture as part of the story.

The image could not be embedded as a link to the story, as in Instagram stories, the images only last 24 hours.

Raikkonen sued both Alma Media Finland and Sanoma Media Finland for infringement of copyright. The Market Court issued a decision Iltalehti and Ilta-Sanomat cases at the end of April.

The solution has previously been reported by, among others MTV news and STT.

The court cases are significant, as in the past in Finland the court has not made a similar policy on the use of screenshots.

According to the law, in principle, copyright belongs to the person who took the picture. However, there is a restriction in copyright law that, for example, screenshots may be published in newspapers when depicting a “daily event”.

Sanna Nikula, a lawyer for the Finnish Association of Journalists, points out that lawsuits can also have an effect on the way images taken by professional photographers are treated.­

Of justice the decisions divide jurists and afternoon newspaper makers into two camps. Some see the policy as clarifying the use of screenshots and some see the decision as a threat to freedom of expression.

Lawyer of the Union of Journalists Sanna Nikula belongs to the first camp. According to him, the case law clarifies what is meant by the legal term “event of the day”. This is of great importance in terms of the contexts in which screenshots can be published.

According to the Market Court, it would be possible to publish screenshots, for example, of baby news, divorces or deaths of public figures.

“If I was caught up in a decent event of the day, then in my opinion, I could take a screenshot of the Instagram story,” Nikula says.

Now, however, the situation was that, according to the decision of the Market Court, there was no actual burning news in the press. According to its interpretation, the stories in the afternoon papers had been written only from the perspective that a public figure had gone to a gas station, taken a picture of it, and published it on his social media account.

Nikula regards the case as a significant step and a tightening up on previous interpretations. He refers to the Copyright Council’s interpretation of images published about the Lordi band that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006.

The band didn’t want to post pictures of members without masks, but a keyboardist Awasta found another bandless maskless band picture. Watch magazine published screenshots of the band image and showed an unmasked face on the magazine’s pages.

In 2007, the Copyright Council ruled that the activities of Vaata magazine had not infringed the Photographer’s financial rights under the Copyright Act. For a visa win, news coverage and background were considered to meet the definition of a “day event”.

The guidelines of the Copyright Council are not binding, but they are referred to in legal cases. These are the statements of the expert body.

Lawyer Nikula criticizes what the Council has said opinion From screenshots of the band Lordi. He does not deny that the visa win was an event of the day. Instead, he worries about what all can be done under the guise of that term.

“If Kimi had won a major competition, could any material related to Kimi be published as a day event on that basis? I think there was a bit of a taste to that in the Lordi case. ”

Nikula welcomes the tightening and the positive thing.

News media General Counsel of the Union Ismo Huhtanen disagrees. According to him, the decision does not take into account, for example, a global pandemic.

Ismo Huhtanen­

“The decision of the Market Court has not seen Räikko known as a role model and that such everyday actions of a public figure can be socially relevant when living in the middle of an exceptional period,” says Huhtanen.

Huhtanen has previously been on Sanoma’s payroll. In this story, however, he commented on the matter as a representative of the News Media Association, an association of newspaper and city newspaper publishers.

According to Huhtanen, in the case of a celebrity like Räikkönen, it is also a question of the celebrities themselves widely sharing images of even more private life.

In April last year, Räikkönen had more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. According to Huhtanen, the situation would be completely different, already Räikkönen’s account would have been private and he would only share his pictures with his small circle of friends.

“In Räikkönen’s case, it would seem that it is a matter of him trying to gain control of the public.”

Current Huhtan’s interpretation of the law can cause contradictions between the media and democracy.

If the power of Finnish influencers in society were to increase significantly, and no screenshots of their updates were given and they did not give interviews to traditional media, the situation would be problematic in many ways, Huhtanen says.

It would then be more difficult for the press to act as a watchdog for power.

Market court decisions also have concrete implications for the press. According to Huhtanen, if the current decision of the Market Court remains in force, the media will have to write more openly in similar situations about what is newsworthy in the story and what makes it a daily event. The amount of so-called metatext in the news may therefore increase.

Perttu Kauppista, Iltalehti’s editor-in-chief, is considering whether the Market Court is the right party to determine what is news. Picture from 2015.­

What the solution is thought of in the newspapers – will it affect the way we work in the future?

Editor-in-Chief of Iltalehti Perttu Kauppinen according to the magazine, there is a slight intermediate gap until the decision of the Market Court becomes final. The magazine thinks carefully about what is meant by a daily event and in which cases it is thus possible to take a screenshot.

The decision has no effect on Ilta-Sanomat’s operations.

“The judgment of the Market Court concerns only the individual photograph which is the subject of the action and the circumstances of the case. Therefore, it does not affect news coverage or the use of similar screenshots. We will continue to use screenshots of Instagram stories using normal editorial considerations, ”Ilta-Sanomat’s editor-in-chief Johanna Lahti says in its email reply.

On the other hand, in Seiska, the decision of the Market Court is treated as a line solution, which more generally affects operations in the newspaper industry. Seiska is not a party to these lawsuits related to Räikkönen’s Instagram images.

Editor-in-Chief of Seiska Jari Peltomäen According to Seiska, efforts have been made to avoid the use of screenshots in the past.

“After this line solution, it is clear that the threshold for using Stories screenshots without permission has been further raised. I would see that only in exceptional cases can this be deviated from, ”Peltomäki writes in his e-mail reply.

Peltomäki also sees good in the line solution. According to him, it clarifies the situation and sets the framework for journalistic lending.

Legal process Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti argued that banning the use of screenshots would mean prior censorship and restrict freedom of expression.

Iltalehti’s Perttu Kauppinen strongly criticizes the court’s decision, because with it court decisions begin to determine the contents of magazines.

“This is a terribly dangerous set-up that the media will find themselves in a situation where they start censoring publications themselves. There is a bigger dimension to freedom of expression here. ”

He also points out that those who use power, such as politicians and influencers, are increasingly using Instagram’s storytelling feature.

“If you think rudely, that’s them [tarinoiden kuvankaappauksia] should not be used at all, guidelines for the exercise of social power will be drawn rather quickly. ”

Johanna Lahti of Ilta-Sanomat is also on the same line with regard to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

“I find it particularly worrying that the Market Court’s decision in practice seeks to interfere with journalistic decision-making, ie to define what is news.”

European Court of Justice has outlined that embedded images can be used instead. The user can remove them from their site, in which case they will also disappear from online magazines.

From the store, the alignment is puzzling.

“I was wondering, can freedom of speech depend on whether the image is in embeddable form or in Stories?”

Market Court the decisions recall that the press has the right to write a story, even if screenshots should not be used.

As of this writing, stories of “hot mint” can still be found on the websites of both magazines, but screenshots have been removed.

Sanna Nikula also emphasizes the importance of freedom of expression. He points out, however, that in similar cases there are often two fundamental rights at odds: freedom of expression and protection of property.

The law on screenshots is the same for everyone, both for online professional photographer shots and sometime images. If screenshots can be taken on almost any subject free of charge, there is a risk that professional photographers will lose their livelihoods.

Market Court the judgments are not yet final, but Iltalehti and Ilta-Sanomat can apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

According to Kauppinen, Iltalehti has not yet decided whether to appeal the decision of the Market Court to the Supreme Court.

According to Lahti, Ilta-Sanomat intends to appeal the decision.

Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat both belong to the Sanoma Group.