Several soldiers carry on their shoulders the coffins with the mortal remains of journalists David Beriáin and Roberto Fraile and Irish conservationist Rory Young, killed on Monday in Burkina Faso. FERNANDO VILLAR / EFE

The murder of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, two journalists committed to the profession in its most essential sense, underscores the risk that sometimes surrounds their practice, the vulnerability of professionals and how necessary their dedication is to societies. Beriain, 43, and Fraile, 47, were making a documentary about poaching in Burkina Faso when they suffered the jihadist attack that ended their lives.

Their deaths move as strongly as those of any professional who has fallen in the exercise of their work, but they also draw attention to the threat that looms over a profession marked by victims of conflicts or intimidation by criminal organizations that are not willing to do so. no one investigate their crimes. A total of 50 professionals have been killed in 2020 worldwide, according to Reporters Without Borders, with Mexico the most lethal country for informants. Since 2000, more than a hundred of them have died in this Latin American country at the hands of their executioners, according to Democracy Fighters, while covering or investigating events, crimes, politics, agrarian conflicts or union problems. In peaceful Europe, the journalist Yorgos Karaivaz was assassinated on April 9 in front of his home on the outskirts of Athens after the broadcast of his television program, in which his denunciations of various cases of corruption and abuse were common. One more to add to those who are also falling on this continent.

The threats and crimes, the vast majority of which remain unpunished, have not nevertheless gripped the multiple professionals who continue their investigations, coverage and who tread on open or underground conflict territories, since 68% of those killed in 2020 were working. in countries theoretically at peace. The bodies of Beriain and Fraile already rest in Spain and are in the hands of their families after their repatriation by an Army plane. It is fair that his memory accompanies and strengthens the prestige of a profession that only tries, in essence, to seek and tell the truth.