Journalism | The nominees for the major journalism award were announced: HS nominated in three categories

HS’s Katriina Pajari, a story about a Mongolian nurse and a twist on the disclosure of tax information, nominated for the Grand Journalism Award.

Squad The recipients of the 2022 Grand Journalism Award have been announced. The candidates were announced today, Thursday.

Awards are given in five categories: journalist of the year, story of the year, journalistic act of the year, journalistic boss of the year, and regional influencer of the year, added to the competition this year.

The nominees for the Journalist of the Year award are Katriina Pajari About Helsingin Sanomat about his work published on social media and in the magazine reports from Ukraine, Jaakko Keso Praise for his journalism that investigates politics, urban culture, social problems and nightlife, and Ville Ranta For his satirical caricatures published in Iltalehti.

Helsingin Sanomat’s nominees in the Story of the Year category Katja Kuokkanen nurse Anudari from Boldbaatar with his telling story Industrial action, Anna Pihlajaniemi and the working group from Kodin Kuvalehti with their Hyvä voussi story and Riikka Smolander-Slotte People are talking about the inappropriate sports culture of rhythmic gymnastics.

The nominees for journalistic act of the year are: Esa Mäkinen, Tuomo Pietiläinen, Onni Nyberg and Emilia Veranen Helsingin Sanomat about its appeal process regarding the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling that Finns may no longer block taxpayers from releasing their tax information to the media. They are also nominated Tomi Lähdeniemi and Sakari Muurinen Satakunta from Kansa about his complaint about the suppression of information in the cities of Rauma and Pori, and a group of journalists and cameramen about reporting in Ukraine.

The content manager of current affairs media is nominated for the journalistic boss of the year award Eva Sederholm From A-lehti, news manager Kaisa Ylhäinen from Ilta-Sanom and head of political editorial Juha Ristamäki From the evening newspaper.

The regional influencer of the year candidates are Henrik Ahola, Panu Sivula, Susanna Kemppainen and Antti Pasanen Kaleva from his work related to the revelations about the financial abuses of the Oulu community leader, Annica Lindström from Hufvudstadsbladet for his work in relation to the disclosure of harassment cases in the Åland theater world, and Risto Pyykkö From the Kansa of Lapland in relation to compensations for damage caused by reindeer husbandry and ambiguities in the use of money in the industry.

Large the journalist award is Finland’s most significant annual recognition for journalism. The purpose of the competition is to support and promote good journalism and strengthen the position of responsible Finnish media in our society.

The award is distributed and financed by the Association of Main Journalists with partners Alma Media, Sanoma Media Finland, MTV, Keskisuomalainen, Otavamedia, A-lehdet, Kaleva, Viestimedia, KSF Media and Yleisradio. This year, MTV is responsible for organizing the competition. The prize has been awarded since 2001.

The winners will be announced live on March 8 on the MTV3 channel starting at 9 p.m.

Last won the journalist of the year award Paavo Teittinen Helsingin Sanomat. Teittinen was awarded for his investigative journalism articles, with which he has made several significant revelations.

They won the journalistic act of the year award Jussi Jormanainen, Pekka Laine, Olli Laine and JP Pulkkinen From Yleisradio’s Politiikka-Suomi series.

The story of the year award was won by journalists Marko Junkkari, Tommi Nieminen and a photographer Sami Kero Talking about Helsingin Sanomat Are you Perttu Nousiainen?

The boss of the year award went to the head of Turku Sanomi’s sports editorial and the person in charge of the newspaper’s reading section Maria Vesterinen.

