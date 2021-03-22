Journalism The National Library received a large grant for the digitization of Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat

The Board of the Helsingin Sanomat Foundation awarded grants to five different projects, totaling almost half a million euros.

The National Library received the largest grant, 280,000 euros, for the digitization of Helsingin Sanomat’s and Ilta-Sanomat’s press materials.

Digitization covers magazines from the mid-1940s to the end of 1979. There are more than half a million pages of material.

The National Library opens digitized material for use by researchers and citizens free of charge in the digi.kansalliskirjasto.fi service at the National Library and other free copy libraries.

With the help of the grant, the foundation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Finnish press. At the same time, it wants to remember Ilta-Sanomat, which will turn 90 next year.

Tampere the university’s COMET research center received a grant of 62,000 euros for a project that compares how an interface, such as a print magazine or online news feed, affects the way readers read news and make reading choices. The project is led by an assistant professor To contact Heikki.

The Helsingin Sanomat Foundation distributes grants for research and training in the communications sector and for competitions in the field. It is a private, non-profit foundation whose task is to secure the future of the Finnish media and support freedom of speech.