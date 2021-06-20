The first journalistic prize named after Nilde Iotti and reserved for journalists and journalists that through their work they have dealt with effectiveness and sensitivity, the activity of women, in the world of politics and institutions. The idea of ​​establishing the Prize was born in the wake of the long and passionate commitment of Nilde Iotti, the first President of the Chamber, a great political figure of republican Italy, an advocate of dialogue between opponents and a symbol of an “elegant”, never aggressive policy. The award was announced by the Nilde Iotti Foundation, in collaboration with the National Order of Journalists.





On June 20, 1979 Nilde Iotti was elected President of the Chamber of Deputies. She is the first woman to fill this role. To celebrate this anniversary, the organizers have chosen the date of June 20 for the award ceremony. The jury composed of Marisa Malagoli Togliatti, Annalisa Antonucci, Bianca Berlinguer, Aldo Cazzullo, Luigi Contu, Elisabetta Cosci, Giorgio Frasca Polara, Alessandra Longo, Chiara Saraceno, Luca Vecchi (Mayor of Reggio Emilia) will evaluate the articles or services produced and disseminated by the June 10, 2021 to April 10, 2022. The Prizes will be awarded on June 20, 2022.

The ceremony will be held in Rome in a public event, in the presence of the President of the Nilde Iotti Foundation, Mrs Livia Turco, who talks about the genesis and the reasons that led the Foundation to establish the Award: ‘With the Nilde Iotti Journalistic Award we intend to address young people to make the figure of Nilde Iotti known and convey the message of elegance of politics that she left us as a legacy. Rewarding those who correctly and carefully promote information on the action that, in the institutional context, is carried out regarding gender policies and the enhancement of female talents, is a concrete way to promote the culture of equal opportunities between women. and men, to make visible and give value to that institutional activity that often does not make the news. We are very grateful to the Order of Journalists for supporting this initiative in a concrete way and for the honor given to the figure of Nilde Iotti, Mother of our Republic “.

Three sections established, it will be possible to compete for the press, for radio-TV and for the web and photos. To compete, you must be enrolled in the Order of Journalists and be in compliance with the training obligation attested by self-certification. It will be possible to participate with one or more works in the same section. Participation is free.

The articles / services must be sent to the Award secretariat (Nilde Iotti Foundation via Flaminia 53 00196 Rome) together with the application form, by 20 April 2022 by registered letter to the Nilde Iotti Journalistic Award – Nilde Iotti foundation via Flaminia 53 00196 Rome (the postmark will be valid) or pec at the address fondazionenildeiotti@legalmail.it.

The copy of the application form – which indicates the methods of sending the services with which it is competing – can be downloaded from the website www.fondazionenildeiotti.it. The author or author of the first classified work of each of the three sections will be awarded a prize of one thousand euros. The prizes will be awarded with unquestionable judgment. The decisions of the Jury will be announced with a press release and published on the websites www.fondazionenildeiotti.it and www.odg.it together with the date of the award ceremony.