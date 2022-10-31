Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Journalism | The editors of the Åbo Underrättelser magazine filed a complaint against their editor-in-chief

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World Europe
0

The complaint concerns an article dealing with the situation of the Turku Leftist Union, which was not published.

Turku The editor of Underrättelser magazine has made its editor-in-chief Tom from Simola complaint to the Public Speech Council (JSN). Chairman of JSN Eero Hyvönen confirms the matter to STT.

According to the complaint, the editor-in-chief would have made content-related decisions on other than journalistic grounds, Hyvönen says.

The complaint concerns an unpublished follow-up story about the situation in Turku’s leftist union, editor-in-chief Simola tells STT. In his opinion, nothing journalistically relevant has been left unpublished on the subject.

Told about it earlier Svenska Yle.

#Journalism #editors #Åbo #Underrättelser #magazine #filed #complaint #editorinchief

See also  Crisis in Ukraine Reuters: Strength of Russian mercenaries in Ukraine has increased - fears of staged attack are growing
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Instagram users report problems with their account, work is being done on a solution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.