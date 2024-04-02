Journalism | The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten removed 39 articles by freelance journalists from its pages

According to Jyllands-Posten, freelance journalist Lasse Skytt, who has written several articles for the newspaper in recent years, has repeatedly and extensively lied in his stories and acted against the guidelines of journalism.

Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said on Tuesday having removed 39 articles from their website.

According to Jyllands-Posten, a freelance journalist who has written several articles for the magazine in recent years Lasse Skytt has repeatedly and extensively lied in his stories and acted against the guidelines of journalism.

The magazine had commissioned a report by an external expert on Skytti's articles that have been published in the magazine in recent years.

“Unfortunately, the survey revealed so many warning signs and examples of incorrect information that it is not reasonable to meticulously correct and correct all of them,” the magazine's editor-in-chief Marchen Neel Gjertsen says in the article.

According to the report, Skytt has, for example, claimed in his articles that he interviewed foreign sources, which he had not done. Skytt had also translated quotes from other media, but claimed to have received the quotes himself.

According to Jyllands-Posten, several Danish and foreign media have published Skytti's articles, but the paper thinks that it has published the most of them.

“We are ashamed of it, and we apologize to our readers.”

Articles using Danish sources have also been purchased from Skytti. The investigation found no errors in them, and Jyllands-Posten is not removing them from its website.

“It would be tempting to remove all of Lasse Skytt's articles because we don't want to be associated with him. However, our journalism is also cultural heritage and history, and no matter how much we don't want our magazine to be associated with him, it would also be problematic to delete articles in which we don't think there is anything wrong,” the editor-in-chief writes.

Doubt According to the newspaper, Skytti's activity was awakened when another Danish newspaper, Kristeligt Dagblad, had noticed an error in its published article and warned Jyllands-Posten. The investigation began soon after the warning.

Kristeligt Dagbladet has also published numerous Skytti articles. The magazine tells on its pages having noticed in February that Skytti's articles contain numerous passages that violate good citation practices and other forms of plagiarism.

The magazine has stopped cooperating with the editor and removed articles from the web.

Lasse Skytt is also a writer: in 2019 he published The Autocratic Leader of Hungary Viktor Orbán a work dealing with Orbánland. According to Kristeligt Dagbladet, the book's publisher, Syddansk Universitetsforlag, withdrew the book from the market in March because it contains “a considerable amount of plagiarism”.

Is it is very rare for journalistic media to remove journalistic content from their websites. However, a similar case was revealed in Finland only a short time ago.

Aamulehti from Pirkanmaa announced at the end of March that it will remove up to 551 suppliers from the network Matti Kuuselan written article. The decision was made when Kuusela himself had said in his recent memoir that he made things up in his articles. In his book, Kuusela says that he invented at least three things.

Aamulehti's investigation found fictitious content in several different Kuusela articles. Aamulehti has cheated a media researcher Maria Lassila-Merisalon to find out the veracity of Kuusela's stories.

“The investigation will focus on analyzing Kuusela's stories and finding out the truth. In addition, we are investigating internally the possible effects of the delivery processes, management and delivery culture on the fact that such a way of operating has been able to be born and continue for years”, Aamulehti's Editor-in-Chief Sanna Keskinen told Aamulehten in the story.

Retired Matti Kuusela worked at Aamulehti for almost 40 years. During his career, he was a widely respected and awarded journalist. During his career, he won, among other things, the Lumilapio award for investigative journalism, the Bonnieri Story of the Year award, and the State Information Disclosure Award.

Iltalehti was removed in May 2023 33 articles about the war in Ukraine from their website, because the magazine's investigation revealed flaws in the work of the assistant who wrote the stories.

“Some of the photos in the assistant's stories were taken at different times and in different places than what was claimed in the story. Because of this, there is a reason to doubt the truthfulness of the information in other stories as well,” Iltalehti reported at the time.