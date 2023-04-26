Journalism | Podcast: Fear of violence caused journalist Ruben Stiller to censor his speeches

Journalist Ruben Stiller says in Suomen Lehdistö’s podcast that the fear of violence made him avoid provocation in interviews about immigration.

Supplier Reuben Stiller says that he started self-censorship without realizing it Press clubin its program.

Stiller tells the Finnish Press Error-podcast interview that he started censoring his speeches after the conversation turned into a conflict MP Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the interview. The then city councilor Halla-aho was The press club as a guest in 2009. The discussion covered immigration, Halla-aho’s political positions and his blog posts.

In the interview, Stiller admits that his mistake was that he could not control the conversation in the episode.

Stiller says that the fear did not stem from the feedback sent by the viewers, but from his own images of what Halla-aho’s supporters might be like.

He didn’t read the feedback the program got so he wouldn’t get scared, but he was still scared.

Halla-ahon after the interview, Stiller did not dare to ask his guests at least very critical questions in the episodes of his program dealing with immigration.

The journalist talks about self-censorship caused by fear and says that he took care not to provoke his guests when discussing immigration, for example.

In the interview, Stiller reflects on the factors that drive journalists to self-censorship, management culture and caution due to networking.