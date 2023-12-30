Mourning in the world of journalism, Paolo Graldi has died. From print to TV, this is who he was

Goodbye to Paolo Graldi, a life spent between print media and TV, from reporter to director: the journalist died in the night in Rome at the age of 81, in the Pio XI clinic, after a long illness. With passion, competence and professionalism, he reported the main mafia and terrorism events in the 70s and 80s and collaborated with Sergio Zavoli and Enzo Biagi on highly successful Rai broadcasts, until he managed two newspapers with a history secular as “Il Mattino” and “Il Messaggero”, distinguishing himself as a director for his elegance.

Born in Bologna on 27 May 1942, after his very young debut on some local newspapers, Graldi had moved to Rome: for six years he worked as an “illegal” (“today one would call it precarious”, he liked to repeat with irony) at “Paese Sera”, where he considered an authentic training ship, open to many young people. In 1975 Piero Ottone called him to the “Corriere della Sera” where he remained for twenty years, first as a judicial reporter, then as a special correspondent and finally as head of the Roman editorial team. Deputy director with Sergio Zavoli at “Mattino” in Naples, in October 1994 Graldi was appointed director by the Banco di Napoli Foundation, remaining at the helm of the newspaper until 2001, when the publisher Franco Gaetano Caltagirone entrusted him with the direction of “Il Messaggero ” for three years, before appointing him editorial director.

Graldi was later a columnist for the Caltagirone group, writing for “Il Messaggero”, “Il Mattino” and “Il Gazzettino” of Venice, also becoming a well-known face as a commentator and commentator for TV. And it is precisely the small screen that has long accompanied the journalistic activity of Graldi, who collaborated on almost all of Enzo Biagi's Rai broadcasts and was editor-in-chief with Sergio Zavoli on “La notte della Repubblica” and “Journey around man” . He wrote the investigations “Io e ilsmomo”, “Io e il Telefono”, “Io e il Cibo” and numerous reports for “Scatola Aperto” for Raiuno. For Rai Parliament Graldi hosted “Parole in gioco” for three years and for La7 he signed the biennial series of “Effetto domino, tutto fa econo”. Numerous radio broadcasts directed and conducted for Rai. He also wrote the screenplays for some TV films, including “The Lafarge Affair”, “The Stawinsky Affair”, “Thieves and Painters”.

Graldi's CV also includes the presidency of the Higher School of Journalism at the Luiss International University of Rome. His career was crowned with numerous awards, including the Ischia International Journalism Award, the Scanno Award, the City of Rome Award, the City of Milan Award and the Gargano 'Vincenzo Afferrante Journalism Award.

