Journalism Nominees for the Grand Journalist Award will be announced today – HS will show the broadcast live at 10 a.m.

The winners will be announced in early May.

Today in the morning, it will be decided who is nominated for the Grand Prize for Journalists 2021.

The candidates will be announced at the Päivälehti Museum today, Thursday at 10 a.m. HS will show the broadcast of the broadcast live.

Large The Journalist Award 2021 competition has four categories, each with three nominees. The categories are Story of the Year, Journalist Act of the Year, Journalist Boss of the Year, and Journalist of the Year.

The Grand Journalist Award is Finland’s most significant annual recognition for journalism. The purpose of the competition is to support and promote good journalism and to strengthen the position of responsible Finnish media in our society.

The award has been given since 2001. The competition is organized alternately by MTV, Sanoma and Yleisradio. This year, Sanoma Media Finland is responsible for organizing.

The winners will be announced live on Nelonen from 7 p.m.

Last yeara Iltu-Sanomat won the Story of the Year award Henrik Kärkkäinen. He revealed that the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo had been the target of a data breach.

The journalistic act of the year was done Terhi Pirilä-Porvaliwho defended journalistic decision-making power as the editor-in-chief of Ilmajoki magazine.

He was awarded the Journalist Boss of the Year Aino Heikkonenwho works as a day producer in South Saimaa.

The 2020 journalist was the Russian correspondent for Hufvudstadsbladet and Dagens Nyheter Anna-Lena Laurén.